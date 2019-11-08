Sandy Spring Bank Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

