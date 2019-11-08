Sandy Spring Bank Has $108,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.51.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.