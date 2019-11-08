Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Earnings Results

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sailpoint Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,760. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

