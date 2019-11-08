Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,838 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after buying an additional 814,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,045,000 after buying an additional 6,373,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,523,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,629,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,754,000 after buying an additional 3,532,740 shares during the period.

IGSB remained flat at $$53.50 on Friday. 661,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,194. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

