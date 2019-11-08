Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $279.64 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 41.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $279,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,529 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,978,000 after acquiring an additional 797,630 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 564,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,636. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.