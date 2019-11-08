Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €162.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €162.00 ($188.37) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €145.18 ($168.82).

EPA:SAF opened at €145.65 ($169.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €141.60. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

