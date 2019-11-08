Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sabre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 214,980 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 212,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $962,806 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Sabre stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 41,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,970. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.