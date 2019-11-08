Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 257,131 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Azul by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,217 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Azul by 2.6% during the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Azul by 9.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $38.22 on Friday. Azul SA has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of -0.51.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

