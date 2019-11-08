Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 150,084 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,555,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,810,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,876,000 after acquiring an additional 262,251 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 467,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $39.82 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

