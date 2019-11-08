Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,402 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after buying an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,817,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

