Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.12 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,845,000 after buying an additional 614,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $98,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,511,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,889 shares of company stock worth $1,829,249 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.