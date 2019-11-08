Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,810 ($36.72).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,331.50 ($30.47) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,425.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.