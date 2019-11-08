Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4,811.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,744,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after buying an additional 3,668,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

