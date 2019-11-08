Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.93.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.74. 417,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 776.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

