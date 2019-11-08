Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.44. 203,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $569.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 450,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

