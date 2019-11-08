Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.
Shares of CTT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.44. 203,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $569.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 450,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
