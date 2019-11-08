Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Price Target to $22.00

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,495,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,957,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,626,000 after buying an additional 778,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after buying an additional 1,205,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,105,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,716,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,787,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

