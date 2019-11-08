Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades NEXT (LON:NXT) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a sector performer rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,700 ($87.55).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price objective (up from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital cut NEXT to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,155.56 ($80.43).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 6,702 ($87.57) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,384.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,885.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.