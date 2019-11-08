Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$126.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

CJT stock opened at C$104.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.48. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$65.25 and a 52-week high of C$109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total transaction of C$1,032,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,650.40.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

