Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Route1 Inc (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 13,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average session volume of 2,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.