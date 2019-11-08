Roth Capital Lowers Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target to $7.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.20 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 201.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,067. Energous has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 10,313 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $36,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,101 shares of company stock valued at $131,765. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 26.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 182.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

