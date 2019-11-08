Roku Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roku to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

ROKU stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $5,427,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,801,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after buying an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Roku by 89.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after buying an additional 889,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 799,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

