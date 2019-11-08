Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $17,803,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

