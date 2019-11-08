Robert Yau Sells 7,766 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Yau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Robert Yau sold 4,592 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $41,328.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Yau sold 37 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $333.00.

GSIT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a P/E ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 1.38. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 746,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

