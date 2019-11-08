RM (LON:RM) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), approximately 70,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 54,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.82).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

