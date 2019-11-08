Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RVSB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.