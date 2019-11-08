RIF Token (RIF) Market Cap Reaches $48.22 Million

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. RIF Token has a market cap of $48.22 million and $29.90 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RIF Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RIF Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00222546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.01415657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00119923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RIF Token Profile

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,395,823 tokens. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RIF Token’s official website is www.rifos.org . RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RIF Token

RIF Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RIF Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

