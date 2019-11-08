Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,378 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of United States Steel worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 11,651.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,553 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 402.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 808.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 855,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 84.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

