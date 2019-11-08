Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 266.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,887.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.56. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $166.67 and a 12-month high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.12). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

COKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

