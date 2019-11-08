Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $177,656.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $268,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

