Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Rexnord worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 987,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 73,097 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Rexnord stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. Rexnord’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

