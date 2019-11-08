Rhumbline Advisers Buys 35,392 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Genomic Health worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 390.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 29.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $4,398,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,175 shares of company stock worth $18,300,495. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

