Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,983 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Hub Group worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,253,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,715,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.62. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

