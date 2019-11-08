Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after buying an additional 747,629 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 570,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,068,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

