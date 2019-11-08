Reviewing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Loncor Resources (NYSE:LONCF)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

23.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Resources has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Loncor Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -46.65 Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Loncor Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -3.37% -3.07% Loncor Resources N/A -3.24% -3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and Loncor Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $25.30, suggesting a potential upside of 108.57%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Loncor Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.