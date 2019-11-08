Revain (R) Price Tops $0.0506

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, C-CEX and YoBit. Revain has a market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $593,749.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitFlip, Mercatox, Kuna, OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

