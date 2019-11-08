Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,166,000 after acquiring an additional 229,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,720 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,847,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,618. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

