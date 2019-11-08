Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,186 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

