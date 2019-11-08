Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,599 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

