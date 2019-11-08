Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $2,933,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

