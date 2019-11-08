Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

CLH stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,797,347. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

