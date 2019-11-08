Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

