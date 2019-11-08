Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 8th (AUTO, BLND, DNLM, GFS, IMI, ITRK, LHA, MKS, MWA, NEWR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 8th:

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating.

G4S (LON:GFS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating.

IMI (LON:IMI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,160 ($15.16).

IMI (LON:IMI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,650 ($60.76).

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 215 ($2.81).

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 860 ($11.24).

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

