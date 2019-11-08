Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 8th (AIR, ALTR, CATB, CBK, CLXT, COLL, COP, DEC, DIS, EOG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €158.00 ($183.72) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $60.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $22.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $173.00 to $167.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $45.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €260.00 ($302.33) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $68.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.70 ($4.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $95.00 to $85.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $86.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.80 ($13.72) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Argus to $110.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $78.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $63.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $32.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 350 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

