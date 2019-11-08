Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Frontdoor Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.