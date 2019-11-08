Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioTelemetry Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioTelemetry in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

BEAT traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $45.80. 309,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

