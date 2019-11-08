Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,828. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

