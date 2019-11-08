Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.48

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.48 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 133.18 ($1.74), with a volume of 584604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £19,957.59 ($26,078.13). Also, insider Shelagh Mason purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £58,750 ($76,767.28).

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

