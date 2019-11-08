Ren Price Tops $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Binance, Tidex and DDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $44.27 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,503,651 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Tidex, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

