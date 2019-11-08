RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Gap Down to $53.36

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.07, but opened at $53.36. RealPage shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 47,497 shares traded.
RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $1,768,618.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RealPage by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
