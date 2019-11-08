RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Gap Down to $53.36

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.07, but opened at $53.36. RealPage shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 47,497 shares traded.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $1,768,618.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RealPage by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

