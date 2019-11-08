Raymond James Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.93.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$35.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.36. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

